American Fidelity Expands AF Teacher Fellowship
For the fifth consecutive year, American Fidelity is expanding its AF Teacher Fellowship program to help more teachers in the community.
I would tell a fellow teacher that they should definitely join this program. It’s a great learning opportunity.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, American Fidelity is expanding its AF Teacher Fellowship program to help more teachers in the community.
— Linda Sullivan, Moore Public Schools teacher
The AF Teacher Fellowship program gives teachers the opportunity to gain first-hand experience in a corporate IT setting, as well as networking with other teachers, providing knowledge and skills that they can then take back to their classrooms to help students prepare for technology-based careers.
Applications for this year’s program are open to third- through 12th-grade STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teachers and are due by Feb. 25.
The selected candidates will work in American Fidelity’s software development, IT security, data or technical infrastructure areas for the summer, earning $30 per hour. Additionally, the teachers receive a $2,000 stipend for their classrooms upon completion of the program.
There is also built-in flexibility, with up to two weeks of unpaid off time available.
“It really opened my eyes to the new avenues in technology that I didn’t even realize existed,” said Shawnee Public Schools teacher Whitney Gonzales, a 2021 AF Teacher Fellow. “It’s been one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had in a summer activity that I’ve ever done.”
The 2022 class begins on June 6 and will expand to 15 teachers, becoming the largest class to date. Interested teachers can find more information and apply at https://americanfidelity.com/teacher-fellowship.
“I would tell a fellow teacher that they should definitely join this program,” said Moore Public Schools teacher Linda Sullivan. “It’s a great learning opportunity.”
American Fidelity has strict COVID-19 restrictions in place at their OKC headquarters. The 2022 program will either be all virtual or a mix of virtual and in-person depending on the ability to safely gather at that time. Interviews will be conducted virtually on March 18 and proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for consideration.
###
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.
American Fidelity was recognized as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021, as selected by Great Place to Work.
The Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2021, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2021, and Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2021.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their Companies That Care 2021. IDG Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT 2021.
Lindsey Sparks
American Fidelity
+1 405-523-5901
email us here