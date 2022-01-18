Pritzker Administration Announces Federal Staffing Request Approved for UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, January 18 - Governor JB Pritzker announced today the federal government has granted the state's request for medical staffing assistance for UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital. Under the agreement, a 26-person National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) team, including physicians, pharmacists, nurses, paramedics, and other specialists have been deployed to support UChicago Medicine Ingalls doctors and nurses as they treat COVID-19 patients and other patients in Harvey. This federal surge team will be available for 14-days to help reduce the strain on the region's hospitals.

"I'm grateful to our federal partners for bringing more skilled support staff to Illinois hospitals hit hard by COVID-19," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This latest 26-person team will provide vital support to medical workers at UChicago Medicine Ingalls, allowing them to continue providing lifesaving care for all patients. My administration will continue to do everything we can to support our health care institutions as they pursue creative and safe solutions to build capacity for patient care throughout this unprecedented crisis."

"Our health care workers continue to work tirelessly as we see the highest number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 than at any time during the pandemic," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "As we do everything we can to help reduce the burden on hospitals, please help lighten the load of hospital workers by getting vaccinated, boosted, and wearing a mask."

"We are grateful to be the recipients of a National Disaster Medical System team from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services," said UChicago Medicine Ingalls Vice President Patient Care Services & Chief Nursing Officer Corrin Steinhauer, RN, DNP, NEA-BC, CPPS. "This group of frontline care givers are helping to expand capacity to care in our community and provide relief to our internal teams who have been fighting the pandemic for nearly 24 months."

More than 600 people are being admitted to Illinois hospitals statewide each day for COVID-19, with a daily average of more than 7,100 patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

Individuals experiencing moderate COVID-19, such as cough, fatigue, headache, or loss of smell/taste, please call your health care provider to talk about treatment.

Individuals experiencing severe illness, such as chest pain, confusion, or difficulty breathing, should seek immediate care from an emergency department.

State health officials urge residents to continue to practice preventive public health measures including getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing masks, avoiding large crowds and practicing physical distancing where possible. To find a vaccination location near you, go to vaccines.gov.