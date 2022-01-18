Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces December Transfer

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its December transfer of $9,744,465.12 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the approximated Fiscal Year 2022 net proceeds total to $64,049,374.75.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

