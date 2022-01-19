Is This Law and Order Now ?
African- American Inventor issues the challenging question : Is this Law and Order now ?PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOE , DOD , White House Meets with Big Technology . The list in the White House Meeting with Big Tech reads like my Complaint in Case No. 21-2214 right after Court Jurisdiction , in the Who's Who Hartman is suing about her Intellectual Property , the Accessing Accessibility Process that Hartman alleges is used everyday by the Biden Administration and Federal Government everything in its carrying on the business of both administration and telecommunications . Ms. Hartman who is long suffering citizen of the United States who shared intellectual property with the Federal Government in 1990 - only to never have it returned to her except through denial letters to her from various government employees that they could not support her minority owned business . Except Hartman claims that was not the end of the government's use of her intellectual property - only the beginning . The DOD and DOE did not create today's Internet . Today's Internet began around 1994 first being introduced as the Information Superhighway by Al Gore whom many thought had invented the Internet ."The federal government has helped itself to my intellectual property while continuing violations and crimes against me without trials ."
Hartman who is challenging the government's position because she alleges that nothing was ever done legally to take her property but only politically using defamation and fraud while declaring the inventor's intellectual property as its own . Later Obama declared it a utility all without Declaration of Eminent Domain , completely depriving Ms. Hartman of any Eminent Domain rights . This is huge , huge as essentially the government has placed the burden of the Country's utility on Ms. Hartman's back without compensation and is still trying to deny a trial on the matter .To that extent she has asked for a fair trial on the matter but until now has continued to encounter stalling and censured unfair trials . "How would you feel if as an everyday citizen even more so a minority citizen and your intellectual property is being used by the federal government everyday ? Further that government has control of your computer , printer , phone , and every other communicable device in your home ?" You report these matters to the FTC and the FCC , after all these are supposed to be governmental regulatory agencies . You are reporting on government watch dogs that in this situation are Telecommunications companies that the government has gifted your intellectual property royalty free ? These internet agencies are censuring your websites , censuring your stories , taking documents from your computer ? It began with Clinton and Gore , and the injustice put into place by Obama and Biden .
Where is the law in this situation ? Hartman reacted to the following story as it appears as though the Military Industrial Complex seems to be substituting for law and order ? Where is law and order in a lawless situation ?
How did such a horror occur? 30 years of unmitigated greed with congress and politicians involving themselves in insider stock trading ? The Biden Administration makes no sense if it cannot answer through a legal trial whether or not the government is taking advantage of a handicapped minority by violating its own conflict of interest laws in illegal seizure of property that it never obtained in the usual manner as it chose instead to abide by unwritten rules of slavery and oppression rather than pay an American citizen for what is her worth in order to maintain integrity and wholeness of the government ? Or has the Pandemic made what is already too apparent the fragility of the economy and the lack of regulation and structure necessary to bring the country through such difficulty . Where is the real law and where is the truth ? The Inventor calls for a Public Trial.
