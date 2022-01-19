Glassbox and Optimizely Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Businesses
The companies are collaborating to deliver digital insights and frictionless journeys for customersNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox (TASE:GLBX), a software as a service (SaaS) company that provides digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, today announced a strategic partnership with Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP), to give customers unparalleled advantage in transforming the digital customer experience. Optimizely has teamed up with Glassbox to strengthen their joint go-to-market offerings to help mutual customers scale their businesses for growth.
Through this expanded partnership, the companies will enable customers to unlock their digital potential and drive new levels of insights and innovation. Optimizely’s technology partner program is focused on helping the world’s largest and fastest-growing Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) drive business in their core markets through a joint long-term growth strategy. By joining the Optimizely Technology Partner Network, Glassbox will gain access to a range of benefits, including a strategic joint go-to-market business plan, App Marketplace listings on Optimizely’s site, sales and marketing materials, training, development and technical support.
As part of their initiative to build a more connected ecosystem that balances the needs of both users and partners, Optimizely has also redesigned their App Marketplace, making it easier for customers to find verified and certified third-party solutions to enhance their digital experience platforms. With this improvement, customers can expect to see more innovative solutions from Glassbox, too, as the company works to broaden their existing portfolio of Optimizely applications and integrations.
"Optimizely is very excited to be partnering with Glassbox to empower digital and product teams to unlock digital potential,” said Carina Conaghan, GVP Technology Partnerships. “By combining the Optimizely Digital Experience Platform with Glassbox Digital Experience Analytics for web and mobile applications, we will give our joint customers greater opportunities for growth,"
“Customer expectations for a seamless digital experience are at an all-time high, so this collaboration will be an ideal fit for all those organizations looking to fulfill this objective more effectively thanks to Optimizely’s best-in-class digital experience technology and Glassbox’s superior digital experience analytics,” said Dror Friedman, VP Channel & Alliances, Glassbox.
Check out Glassbox’s page in the Optimizely App Marketplace. To learn more about Glassbox’s partnership with Optimizely, visit: glassbox.com.
About Glassbox
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. From IT (Information Technology) and product management to marketing and compliance, teams can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey, and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure, and private cloud-based deployments.
Learn more at glassbox.com.
About Optimizely
At Optimizely we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely’s 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com.
All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.
Media Contacts:
Matthew Erickson
Sr. Manager, Public Relations, Optimizely
Matthew.erickson@optimizely.com
Kat Knox
Matter Communications
glassbox@matternow.com