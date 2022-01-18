Musk Gold Reveals First Astronaut Advisors and Release Q1 2022 Flight Path
The Few, the Brave, the Bold, launch into the Galaxy with Musk Gold
Musk Gold (MUSK:$MUSK)NASSAU, BAHAMAS, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musk Gold, a digital asset known as 'The Gold of the Galaxy’, has revealed their first set of Astronauts (Advisors) and their detailed Flight Path for Q1 of 2022. The first two Astronauts announced are prolific screenwriter/Author Zack Stentz and blockchain pioneer/Author Mark Jeffrey's.
Zack Stentz is an award-winning author, screenwriter and producer and one of the most sought after storytellers in Hollywood today. Zack is most famously known for writing blockbuster films "X-Men: First Class" and "Thor". In TV, he’s known for writing "Fringe", "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles", "The Flash" and more. Zack is a legend in the science-fiction space and his vision and expertise will be valuable for the Musk Gold team in imagining and implementing a brighter vision for humanity, both in Metaverse and VR content, with an emphasis on Communication through storytelling and engagement. He’s an integral part of the Musk Gold Team and our ambitions for the future.
Mark Jeffrey, is an American author and entrepreneur known for authoring The New York Times bestselling books, the Max Quick Series. Most recently, Jeffrey founded Guardian Circle, a blockchain based personal safety network for friends, family and neighbors. Jeffrey's previous companies include The Palace (backed by Time Warner, Intel and SoftBank; sold to Communities.com in 1998 with 10 million users), ZeroDegrees (sold to Interactive Corp/IAC in 2004 with 1 million users), ThisWeekIn (co-founded with Kevin Pollak and Jason Calacanis), and Mahalo.com/ Inside.com (backed by Elon Musk, Sequoia, Mark Cuban and others). Mark also consulted for several years directly for Travis Kalaknik, the founder of Uber, on his first company, Red Swoosh. Mark is a valuable member with experience to help guide the Musk Gold team as they venture further into space creating more equity and sovereignty into multiple business sectors applicable to Communication, Energy, Architecture, and Transportation.
In addition to the Astronaut reveals, Musk Gold released their Q1 2022 Flight Path with new mission log updates. Their Marketing Campaign kicked off by placing a 50 foot, bright red Musk Gold billboard in Austin, Texas, for the entire month of January. Later this week they will release their first branded commercial, with a substantial PR push and advertising spend behind it. They will also launch their first Community based rewards contest in the "Musk Gold Rush", and begin activating celebrities and influencers. Lastly, Musk Gold will open the Musk Gold Shop with products and merchandise inspired by Elon Musk himself - products designed to survive on earth and in space.
It is the Mission of Musk Gold to continue to embrace their unique meme/utility hybrid model to further the grand purpose to be ‘The Gold of the Galaxy’ with an emphasis on the ‘Five Pillars’ essential for humanity to thrive: Energy, Communication, Transportation, Architecture, and a new Financial Digital Asset System.
ABOUT: Musk Gold ($MUSK)
Musk Gold is a decentralized peer to peer digital asset, officially launched on Uniswap to continued success. The new token built on Ethereum is a fully launched and developed commodity designed to be used: (1) in digital outer space or other virtual reality platforms and Metaverses; (2) alternate reality video games; and (3) non-fungible token marketplaces. Musk Gold will focus future projects developed under their ‘five pillars’ essential for humanity to thrive: Energy, Communication, Transportation, Architecture, and Digital Assets.
Taking a cue from Elon Musk naming his car brand after his idol Nikola Tesla, Musk Gold is an homage to arguably this generation’s greatest pioneer. His spirit of exploration, technological innovation and cleaner energy advocation inspires us all to push the boundaries of progress, and what it means to be human in the process. Musk Gold honors this trailblazing spirit with every transaction, furthering the mission for a cleaner environment and more inclusive existence for humanity.
You can learn more about Musk Gold on their official website at www.muskgold.com
Disclaimer: This material should not be taken as the basis for making investment decisions, nor be construed as a recommendation to engage in investment transactions. Trading digital assets involve significant risk and can result in loss of your invested capital. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved and take into consideration your level of experience, investment objectives, and seek independent financial advice if necessary.
Rooney Clark
Intergalactic Decentralized Gold Autonomous Financials
+1 818-945-0980
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
How to Buy Musk Gold Tutorial Video