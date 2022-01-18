Wolf Administration, Federal, Local Officials to Celebrate New Middletown Train Station

Commonwealth investments in Keystone Corridor highlighted

Harrisburg, PA – Local and elected representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Middletown area, transportation providers and Amtrak today held a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the recently opened Middletown train station.

PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Louwerse also highlighted the $207 million in state and federal investments in the Amtrak Keystone Corridor between Harrisburg and Philadelphia from 2015 through 2021.

"The commonwealth has a long record of improving accessibility and the passenger rail experience in Pennsylvania," Louwerse said. "Completing projects like this one in Middletown repeatedly show how transportation improves people's lives and that investment must continue."

The new station on West Emaus Street at West Main Street was made possible in part by significant federal investment and provides ADA accessibility and improved multimodal connections while anchoring nearby mobility and redevelopment.

"The Federal Transit Administration congratulates PennDOT on the successful completion of the new Middletown intermodal accessible station that provides connections to rail, air and bus services along Amtrak's Keystone Corridor," said Terry Garcia Crews, FTA Region 3 Regional Administrator. "In collaboration with PennDOT and Amtrak, FTA contributed $25.6 million to this project, which will provide better service for riders."

Following extensive PennDOT-led collaboration with Middletown Borough, Capital Area Transit, and Harrisburg International Airport, the station includes a level accessible boarding platform, pedestrian overpass to the platform, elevators and stair towers, on-site parking and designated bus loading zones.

"The construction of the new train station and roadway extension connecting downtown Middletown to Pa. Route 230 is more than an upgrade for rail passengers. It is an investment in the future of Middletown," Middletown Borough Council President Ian Reddinger said. "I am pleased that an ideal location was chosen for the new station which I believe will inspire an increase in rail travel as well as real estate growth, dining and entertainment development, tourism and local economic spending. I wish to thank and commend our partners on a job well done!"

The $49.5 million in right of way, design, and construction work at the station included $25.6 million from the FTA, $15.9 million from PennDOT, and $8 million in in-kind work by Amtrak to shift track to accommodate the new station alignment.

"We appreciate PennDOT's continued investment in infrastructure and stations like Middletown along the Keystone Line," said Amtrak's AVP Infrastructure Access & Investment Tom Moritz. "We hope to continue to build upon the strong partnership that we have established with PennDOT as we connect people and communities across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

More information on PennDOT's efforts to improve intercity passenger rail in Pennsylvania is available on the Plan the Keystone website.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Alexis Campbell, alecampbel@pa.gov; or Erin Waters-Trasatt, ewaterstra@pa.gov or 717-783-8800

