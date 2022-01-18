Submit Release
Artists Now Have a True Alternative to a Record Label with Cage Riot Music Group.

The artist’s alternative to a record label has now emerged, Cage Riot Music Group.

UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artists now have a true alternative to a record label with Cage Riot Music Group.

The artist’s alternative to a record label has now emerged, Cage Riot Music Group.

With a long list of services mirroring a record label, independent artists can now keep 100% of their masters, with the cutting-edge marketing and tools they need. Global Music and Video Distribution, Sync Licensing, Playlist Pitching, Music Publicity, Digital Advertising, Publishing Administration, Showcases, and Touring are just some of the services with more to be added in the near future.

Cage Riot is exclusive and is now building its roster. Keep in mind, any artist or band of any size can apply, and once reviewed may be accepted. It’s easy to request an invite, www.cageriot.com, and click on the music distribution box.

