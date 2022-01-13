Submit Release
Cage Riot Launches A Full Service Music Distribution Company For Independent Artists

Cage Riot, a leading music discovery platform, is proud to announce the official launch of its full-service music distribution company.

UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cage Riot, a leading music discovery platform, is proud to announce the official launch of their full-service music distribution company under the name Cage Riot Music Group.

Established in 2019, they built a platform within the independent artist community for music and artist discovery through music reviews and playlisting. After listening to the needs of artists, The Cage Riot Team created a powerful digital music and video distribution company designed specifically to help smaller artists. The list of services includes Global Music Distribution, Publicity, Sync Licensing, Publishing Administration, Data Analytics, Advertising Strategies, Touring, Showcases, Playlisting, and a complex Royalty System allowing contributors and stakeholders splits, which have become more and more in demand in the Independent Artist arena. This is all on one platform, combined with these label-level services, on an a la carte basis, allowing the artists full control over their career and artistic creations. Cage Riot wants to help drive artist careers to the next level.

Each artist is asked to submit a profile and the A&R team will evaluate the compatibility and needs of the Artist and what Cage Riot can provide. The next step is for the Cage Riot Content Team to create a plan and get things in motion.

They are looking to curate a very strong roster of artists who choose to keep their vision and have the freedom to create their own path while keeping 100% of their masters.

‘We are very excited to give as much as we can to help the independent artists succeed in an ever-changing environment”, says Craig, a member of their content team.

