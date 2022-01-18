Submit Release
Knoxville CRC Hosts One-Stop Reentry Shop For Justice-Involved Individuals

KNOXVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) Knoxville Community Resource Center (CRC) is teaming up with the American Job Center to host a ‘One-Stop Reentry Shop’ for justice-involved individuals in Knoxville and its surrounding communities.  The event, taking place at the American Job Center this Thursday, January 20 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, is aimed at helping those recently released from jail or prison make contact with resources necessary for their success, including educational assistance, ID assistance, financial planning, housing, and legal guidance.

“Reentry for justice-involved individuals can be confusing and difficult,” Correctional Counselor and Offender Workforce Development Specialist Staci Golloway said. “Providing them opportunities to access these vital resources in one location can help them clear the hurdles to success.”

All individuals with a criminal background who are searching for assistance with housing, education, employment, healthcare, legal, or identification are encouraged to attend.

WHAT:       One-Stop Reentry Shop

WHEN:       Thursday, January 20, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE:      2700 Middlebrook Pike, Suite 100, Knoxville, TN  37921

