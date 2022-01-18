Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Multiple Charges

CASE#: 22B2000192

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lemnah                             

 

STATION: VSP Royalton                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

 

DATE/TIME: 01/18/22 0711

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stockbridge

 

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment and Simple Assault

 

 

ACCUSED #1: Noah Algren                                        

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT

 

VICTIM: Tonya Kopyscinski

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT

 

 

ACCUSED #2: Daniel Kopyscinski

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT

 

VICTIM: Noah Algren

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT

 

ACCUSED #3: Jocelyn Guyette

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT

 

VICTIM: Tonya Kopyscinski

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/18/22 at 0711, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Noah Algren regarding a neighbor dispute with Daniel and Tonya Kopyscinski. During the investigation it was determined that Algren pointed a firearm at the victim. The disturbance then continued outside of the residence where Guyette grabbed an aluminum baseball bat in a threatening manner towards Tony Kopyscinski. Daniel Kopyscinski then exited the residence and assaulted Algren. Algren was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on conditions and issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on January 19th, 2022 at 12:30PM to answer to the charge. Guyette and Danielle Kopyscinski were issued citations for Simple Assault. Guyette and Danielle Kopyscinski are to appear in Windosr County Superior Court on January 25th, at 8:00AM.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/19/2022 at 12:30PM  and 01/25/22 at 8:00AM        

 

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED (Algren)

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

