Royalton Barracks / Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000192
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lemnah
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/18/22 0711
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stockbridge
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment and Simple Assault
ACCUSED #1: Noah Algren
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT
VICTIM: Tonya Kopyscinski
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT
ACCUSED #2: Daniel Kopyscinski
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT
VICTIM: Noah Algren
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT
ACCUSED #3: Jocelyn Guyette
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT
VICTIM: Tonya Kopyscinski
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/18/22 at 0711, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Noah Algren regarding a neighbor dispute with Daniel and Tonya Kopyscinski. During the investigation it was determined that Algren pointed a firearm at the victim. The disturbance then continued outside of the residence where Guyette grabbed an aluminum baseball bat in a threatening manner towards Tony Kopyscinski. Daniel Kopyscinski then exited the residence and assaulted Algren. Algren was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on conditions and issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on January 19th, 2022 at 12:30PM to answer to the charge. Guyette and Danielle Kopyscinski were issued citations for Simple Assault. Guyette and Danielle Kopyscinski are to appear in Windosr County Superior Court on January 25th, at 8:00AM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/19/2022 at 12:30PM and 01/25/22 at 8:00AM
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED (Algren)
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.