St. Johnsbury Barracks//Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4000334

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 1/17/2022 at approximately 1342 hours

STREET: I-91 SB

TOWN: Barnet

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 18 SB on-ramp

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 119.5

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow and slush covered.

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Serena Leonard

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Renegade

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end and driver side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 1/17/22 at approximately 1342 hours VT State Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in the town of Barnet on I-91 Southbound. The crash was reported by the operator, Serena Leonard (59) of Ryegate, VT. Leonard lost control of her vehicle in the slush on the roadway while she was driving in the passing lane of the interstate in the area of mile marker 119.5. Leonard's vehicle struck the cable guardrail causing damage to 3 steel uprights. No one was injured from the crash.

 

 

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov

 

