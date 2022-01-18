St. Johnsbury Barracks//Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4000334
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1/17/2022 at approximately 1342 hours
STREET: I-91 SB
TOWN: Barnet
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 18 SB on-ramp
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 119.5
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow and slush covered.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Serena Leonard
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Renegade
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end and driver side damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 1/17/22 at approximately 1342 hours VT State Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in the town of Barnet on I-91 Southbound. The crash was reported by the operator, Serena Leonard (59) of Ryegate, VT. Leonard lost control of her vehicle in the slush on the roadway while she was driving in the passing lane of the interstate in the area of mile marker 119.5. Leonard's vehicle struck the cable guardrail causing damage to 3 steel uprights. No one was injured from the crash.
Trooper Adam Aremburg
VSP-St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802.748.3111
Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov