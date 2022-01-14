2022-01-14 14:16:35.853 $1 Million Powerball Prize Won in Jackson County

2022-01-14 14:16:35.853

A Missouri Lottery player received a surprise after buying a Powerball ticket for the Oct. 23, 2021, drawing. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn, resulting in a $1 million win. He claimed his prize at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in Kansas City on Jan. 5.

The player purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at Cosentino's Downtown Market, 10 E. 13th St. in Kansas City, but he didn’t check his numbers immediately.

“I went in to check it the next day,” he explained. “The woman at the counter showed me how much it was. I was pretty stunned!”

The winner went on to say he had retired from his job a few months prior to his win, which made it all the more exciting.

“I’m going to pay my house off,” he said, when asked about his plans for the winnings.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Oct. 23 drawing were 10, 30, 51, 57 and 63 with a Powerball number of 20.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.