Dr. Manjit Pope, One of Europe’s leading female rocket scientists to lead UK arm of the Global Space Force Association
The first fifty years of space activity have generated benefits for people around the globe, and renewed investments in space exploration will have similarly positive impacts on future generations.”UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association launched the first of its Global arm in the UK and has named Dr. Manjit Pope to lead the international collaborative. Dr. Pope has an impressive leadership, science, technology, and aerospace background. Dr. Manjit Pope, Established and led as CEO of UK Space with a continued career helping develop and lead trailblazing national innovation and growth strategies. A Future Systems Technologist leading major National transformational organisations and their programmes spanning across Aerospace, Space, Security, and defence, establishing stronger partnering in and across Government, Industry, financial, and academic Matrix collaborations, leading the commercialisation of international transformations in Aerospace, Space, and Defence sectors internationally. Making her mark on organisations such as BAESYSTEMS, one of the worlds largest Defence organisations, and with her work at Aerospace Security And Defence, The Aerospace trade body of Europe, in addition, her work with The World Trade Organisation in developing the international commercialisation of space, and India's Ministry of Defence's Center of Process Excellence.
Space Force Association (SFA) founder and CEO, Bill Woolf (Col. USAF, ret.) announced Dr. Pope's appointment this week, stating, "Dr. Manjit Pope will be leading The SFA's efforts to launch a Global Space Force Association and will serve as the President of the UK Offices while advising the SFA on its global initiatives and expansion. She brings with her vast expertise in science and technology and global relations. The Space Force Association is extremely proud of Dr. Pope's addition to our organisation, and we look forward to her leadership and ingenuity."
"I am very honored and excited to lead the efforts for the Global Space Force Association in the UK and to help develop additional partnerships with corporations to extend our international outreach." Dr. Pope continued by highlighting the importance of space exploration and its long-term benefits, "The next ten years will be essential or building an international partnership for exploration in defence of our planet. At SFA-UK, we will also look at how space science collaboration is helping us understand, and take action against, climate change, research opportunities, and develop new technologies as well."
"Because space exploration stimulates significant global investment and international partnerships, and because of its extremely challenging nature, it demands the development of cutting-edge technical capabilities and provides unique opportunities to address some of the global challenges facing society today. When nations work together on challenging space missions, this promotes international cooperation beyond the realm of space. No activity on Earth matches the unique challenges of space exploration. The first fifty years of space activity have generated benefits for people around the globe, and renewed investments in space exploration will have similarly positive impacts on future generations." Dr. Manjit Pope, UK President, Global Space Force Association.
For more information on the Global Space Force Association, partner with, or join the Space Force Association, visit www.ussfa.org. To contact Dr. Pope: manjit.pope@ussfa.org.
Rhonda Sheya
Space Force Association
+1 720-345-4969
rhonda.sheya@ussfa.org
