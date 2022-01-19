Non-Profit Recycles Over 13,000 Pounds of E-waste

The 911 Cellphone Bank makes huge environmental efforts to minimize e-waste.

OCALA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-waste, also known as electronic waste, comes in many forms, from old and unused computers, to the unclaimed cellphones in lost and found department. More than likely, there is e-waste collecting dust at places of business.

The United States generated 6.92 million tons of e-waste, about 46 pounds per person, in 2019. It recycled only 15% of the material. The 911 CPB processed over 300,000 pounds of cellphones in 2021 and recycled over 13,000 pounds of electronic scraps. For every million cell phones that are recycled, 35,274 pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, and 75 pounds of gold, can be recovered, according to the EPA. Let us help properly dispose of e-waste.

The 911 Cell Phone Bank makes it easy to recycle old or unclaimed cell phones. Simply sending the devices to the organization helps to recycle and save lives. The 911 Cell Phone Bank takes the unwanted devices, clears the data and then donates the devices to be used as lifelines for domestic violence victims and other survivors of abuse or violence. Reusing cell phones ensures that the greatest possible value is recovered, prevents the devices from ending up in a landfill, and quite literally gives old phones new life.

Checkout more e-waste stats here: https://earth911.com/eco-tech/20-e-waste-facts/

Learn more about our organization from this interview with our Executive Director: https://youtu.be/3ZOwoIKyi_k?t=281

Contact us to donate a smartphone, tablet, iPad or other electronics.

How to Stop Your Cell Phone From Killing the Planet | NBCLX