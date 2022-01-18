ModiCoin Enroute to its Private Sale
What if we tell you there's a new token coming up in the crypto industry which will bring a revolution?8/1 CARMICHAEL ST, WEST FOOTSCRAY, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advent of Blockchain technology has introduced simplified, efficient processes in all the sectors surrounding the globe. Since its development and up-gradation, the world has witnessed a paradigm shift. Blockchain has led to many evolutions that carry the power to enhance the ecosystem. ModiCoin leverages the power of blockchain technology along with the fundamentals of the DeFi mechanism to develop an organic architecture that revolutionizes the way people interact in the payment infrastructure.
Leading Way to a High-Tech Ecosystem
With an aim to create a high-tech ecosystem, ModiCoin has developed an economic token model, driven by the community. It is an exceptionally created decentralized exchange organic architecture that promises to enhance the way people interact in the ecosystem. It aims to revolutionize the technique in which people trade and invest in digital assets. A token model that introduces a safe space for token aficionados, ModiCoin not only rejuvenates the existing payment integration system but also sets new standards of security, efficiency, and flexibility.
ModiCoin is all set for its Private Sale
The token model is ready to begin on its journey to the market, with respect to a few limitations which help the company regulate the supply and also check for malpractices. ModiCoin’s carefully propounded strategies assist in an organized diffusion of the currency in the economy. Various techniques have been implemented to ascertain a well-planned circulation of our token model in the economy, overcoming the consequences that may arise due to pumps or dumps. Provided, restrictions have been indicated for the private sale of ModiCoin which makes it one of the safest and most strategically designed mechanisms.
To ensure a more systematic and secure technique, the token is subject to a few limitations:
1. Token Vesting: It is the ability to lock a specific amount of token for a particular period. The mechanism of token vesting determines its stability in the near future. ModiCoin operates on a linear normal token vesting dynamic which means that a particular part of the locked currency, say 10% will unlock after a certain time. A holder can exercise his discretion over the unlocked portion. Eventually, over a specific span, at regular intervals, a part of the token will be unlocked.
This mechanism shall last for 10 months when ModiCoin is concerned. It is a measure to prevent any ill use of power and possession of the token. This lock shall be maintained under the guidance of Unicrypt, which is one of the most prominent brands for token vesting.
2. Patience is the key: It is a well-known sentiment in the crypto market that Patience is highly rewarded. Our community-driven model is based on regular rotation and up-gradation of measures for the Hodl to ensure they do not face any loss or threat due to manipulation or artificial transition rippled in the securities market.
To conclude, ModiCoin does not confine itself to feature a set of high-tech quality standards, but it also promises to enhance the quality of life. Our sole aim is to paint an atmosphere of comfort and easy living, which exists on the fundamentals of trust, and compassion. ModiCoin is the only cryptocurrency token that believes in building an environment beyond the financial and technological resources.
