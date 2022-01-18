Konabos Partner, Akshay Sura, Named Kentico Kontent MVP

Kentico Kontent and Konabos Inc.

One of only Six in World with Designation

TEMECULA, CA, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that Akshay Sura, Partner at Konabos, has been named a Kentico Kontent MVP. This exclusive designation – Akshay is one of only six current MVPs – recognizes individuals who have been active members of the Kentico Kontent community over the past 12 months. MVPs are engaged community advocates who share knowledge and promote Jamstack, Headless CMS, and API-centered solutions.

“I am humbly honored to be selected as a Kentico Kontent MVP. In the marketplace shift towards Jamstack and headless CMS, Kontent by Kentico has been a favorite platform. Being an evangelist for this technology has been very natural, and the fact that the core of Konabos’ mission is community, makes this recognition extra special!” -Akshay Sura, Partner

"I'm extremely pleased to welcome Akshay Sura to our MVP Program. Our partnership with Konabos has been working great for several years to the satisfaction of both us at Kontent and our joint customers. Akshay and his team have put a lot of effort into becoming true Kontent advocates in North America. I can only recommend their expertise when it comes to large scale implementations of headless CMS and other API services. Akshay's many years of experience with both monolith and headless Enterprise CMSs will benefit the entire Kontent community!” - Vojtech Boril, VP Growth & Marketing at Kontent by Kentico.

As a recognized Kontent Premium Partner, Konabos consulting offers enterprise clients Jamstack-enabled Composable DXP solutions. Structured content is delivered via a fully documented API, giving developers the freedom to build customizable modern digital experiences. Our developers can focus on building and presenting high-quality content across all digital channels by leveraging this powerful headless content platform.

About Konabos Consulting:

Konabos Consulting crafts superior Digital Experience strategies and solutions using Composable DXP, Jamstack, and Sitecore-based tech stacks. With offices in Temecula, Ottawa, Toronto, and Auckland, Konabos’ global team is led by Sitecore MVPs and community leaders Akshay Sura, Kamruz Jaman, and Dennis Augustine and features some of the most experienced enterprise Digital Customer Experience solution specialists in the world.

About Kontent by Kentico:

Since 2004, Kentico has been helping digital agencies deliver successful projects to their clients—from small brochure sites to global CMS deployments in Fortune 500 companies. They built their business around agencies and long-term relationships with their teams. Inspired by those that want to stand out from the crowd. Built for anyone devoted to delivering cutting-edge projects without worrying about the technology.