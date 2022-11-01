A major corporate trainer has created and implemented a foundations of project management workshop
Addison Solutions Academy assists businesses and individuals with learning Project Management SkillsMARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addison Solutions Academy is pleased to provide Project Management Fundamentals, a cutting-edge corporate training workshop. This one-day training will teach all the most prevalent aspects of project management, allowing a participant to get started on this journey. The workshop will also teach participants how to approach project management and recognize it as a critical component of modern work.
Participants in the workshop will gain insights into crucial areas such as defining projects, defining project management, learning the various phases of a project's life cycle, and prioritizing projects. Similarly, Addison Solutions Academy’s expert trainers will lead participants through conceptualizing projects using goal and vision statements, learning to use project planning tools, and creating a statement of work, among other important skills.
As Addison Solutions Academy states, "it's wrong to think that project management is only for construction engineers or military logistics experts. In the modern workforce, in addition to the ordinary duties and responsibilities provided to you, it is almost inevitable that you will also have to work on extra responsibilities under both time and budget constraints." Addison Solutions Academy has created an ideal introduction to the fundamentals of project management based on this expertise and backed by the firm's specific abilities.
Addison Solutions Academy, a corporate training industry innovator, customizes the day-long session to match specific objectives. Furthermore, the Addison team ensures that an experienced trainer delivers the workshop, that the class size is small and interactive, and that all workshop materials are provided.
Project Management Fundamentals, a popular workshop, is one of the various corporate training workshops given by the firm, demonstrating the company's commitment to providing the most current and cost-effective corporate training courses. Addison Solutions Academy understands the need for workforce development, and as their motto implies, they are "bridging skill gaps, one workshop at a time."
About Addison Solutions Academy: Addison Solutions Academy is all about cutting-edge virtual training. The Clinton, Maryland-based company is a pioneer in implementing high-quality interactive and engaging training methodologies to enable individuals, teams, and organizations to develop and realize their personal and corporate missions. The company provides a variety of professional development group courses, including Project Management Fundamentals. The interactive workshop is a thorough and engaging introduction to project management. Business leaders, human resource experts, individuals, and training specialists can rapidly request group training using Addison Solutions Academy's simple enrollment process.
