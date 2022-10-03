A well-known corporate training company introduces a sought-after strategic planning workshop
Addison Solutions Academy provides strategic planning training to leaders and business professionalsMARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addison Solutions Academy, known for providing world-class corporate training, is proud to announce the launch of its highly regarded Strategic Planning workshop. This much-anticipated workshop addresses key business concerns that affect strategic planning: "Do you work for a company where one of your responsibilities assists in strategic planning? Do you require a better understanding of strategic planning to communicate your company's strategic plan to your employees?" Addison Solutions Academy has designed training to address these and other concerns while emphasizing communication and understanding the concept of organizational values, vision, and mission.
Workshop attendees will learn how to identify an organization's values, define its vision, produce a mission statement that explains its purpose, and conduct in-depth SWOT analyses thanks to Addison Solutions Academy's creative approach. Participants will also learn how to establish a strategic plan, including a strategy map and balanced scorecard, and execute, evaluate, and review a company's strategic plan. These and other goals will be pursued to understand that effective communication is critical to achieving strategic initiatives.
Furthermore, the Strategic Planning workshop explores several important subjects, including creating a vision, setting goals, assigning roles, responsibilities, and accountability, gaining support, and adjusting to change. Similarly, in a practice session, participants will hone these skills. The workshop also comes with the assurance that a qualified instructor will lead it, that the class will be small and engaging, and that Addison Solutions Academy will provide all materials.
Addison Solutions Academy provides virtual training solutions to meet the needs of businesses and individuals. Their strategy is based on the belief that one of an organization's most valuable assets is its people. Additionally, Addison Solutions Academy recognizes the significance of employee development. Their Strategic Planning workshop exemplifies the firm's commitment to producing workshops dedicated to employee development and equipping employees with the skills they need to flourish at business and in life. Addison Solutions Academy characterizes its innovative workshops as "bridging skill gaps, one workshop at a time."
About Addison Solutions Academy: Addison Solutions Academy, based in Clinton, Maryland, is a significant provider of cost-effective corporate training solutions. By utilizing high-quality interactive and engaging training methodologies, the Academy seeks to empower individuals, teams, and organizations to develop and accomplish their personal and organizational missions. Their popular Strategic Planning workshop is one of the various professional development workshops available. Requesting group training using the Addison Solutions Academy website is advised for individuals, corporate executives, human resource managers, and training specialists.
CONTACT: To learn more about Addison Solutions Academy, the Strategic Planning workshop, or registering for group training, visit their website.
