Governor Ivey Renews Support for National Day of Racial Healing in Alabama

Governor lends support for the National Day of Racial Healing observed in Alabama through request of the Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Selma team.

Without community buy-in, our TRHT work can never set root to bear fruit.Thanks to Governor Ivey and so many community leaders for lending their positive voices and momentum to us over these years!” — TRHT Selma Co-Directors Lydia Chatmon & Daron Harris

SELMA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the fourth consecutive year, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has officially proclaimed Jan. 18th as the National Day of Racial Healing in Alabama through request of the Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Selma (TRHT Selma) program partners team. TRHT Selma is a programmatic partnership of the Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) and the Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth & Reconciliation (SCNTR). Tuesday, Jan. 18 marks the sixth-annual National Day of Racial Healing (NDORH). TRHT Selma is celebrating NDORH with a very special online discussion featuring internationally acclaimed film director and producer, Rachel Boynton, discussing her film Civil War (or, Who do we Think We Are). Executive Producers of the film include Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Brad Pitt amongst other luminaries.TRHT Selma invites the public to join the special online virtual program beginning at 5:30PM CST on Tuesday, January 18th by visiting either the BBCF Facebook or SCNTR Facebook pages for a livestream broadcast. Viewers can also tune in via the BBCF’s YouTube Channel. TRHT Selma leadership will be joined by Selma City Schools teaching faculty and community leaders to talk with internationally acclaimed producer and director, Rachel Boynton, about her latest documentary – Civil War (or, Who Do We Think We Are). The film, released in 2021, explores how Americans learn about Civil War history in classrooms around the country. Interviewing historians, high school history teachers, and students, Boynton attempts to highlight how we talk about and teach our Civil War past. Rachel Boynton produced and directed the feature-length documentaries Big Men (2014) and Our Brand Is Crisis (2006). Viewers for Tuesday night’s online event will have the opportunity to comment or pose questions through the comments/chat areas on all platforms.In a joint statement issued by TRHT Selma's program Co-directors, Lydia Chatmon and Daron K. Harris, the efforts were acknowledged,"Without community support and buy-in, our TRHT work can never set root and bear fruit. Thanks to Governor Ivey and so many community leaders who have consistently lent their positive voices and momentum to us over these several years!"2022 marks the sixth consecutive year that the TRHT Selma Team will commemorate MLK Day and joins 13 other national places in observance of the “National Day of Racial Healing” as established by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s TRHT process.Follow TRHT and BBCF and community developments and more online at http://TRHTSelma.org and www. blackbeltfound .org and via social media outlets at BBCF Facebook, Instagram, Youtube Channel, or Twitter.Connect with all Selma Center for Nonviolence at the SCNTR Facebook Page and http://www.selmacenterfornonviolence.org

