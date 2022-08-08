Setting Smart Objectives, training for businesses and individuals, is being launched by Addison Solutions Academy
This workshop's main objective is to look at how SMART objectives can help participants define and align their goals.MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addison Solutions Academy is pleased to announce the launch of its Setting Smart Objectives workshop. This workshop will help participants develop SMART Objectives to enhance the individual and the business.
A highly experienced subject matter expert leads participants through SMART goals to help people reach specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and timely goals. Objectives of the workshop include understanding the importance of aligning objectives, identifying what the acronym "SMART" stands for and how to set SMART objectives, explaining how to set SMART Objectives, comprehending how business objectives align with individual objectives and recognizing the importance of common goals one-on-ones and reviews.
The workshop is designed exclusively by the professionals at Addison Solutions Academy for leaders and individuals seeking to improve mindset and work performance. Included with the workshop is an assurance that a top-quality trainer facilitates it, the class size will be small and interactive, and Addison Solutions Academy will provide all materials while managing the virtual classroom experience. Hence, participants can focus solely on the course material and obtain a practical learning experience for an immediate return on investment.
Anyone can register for the interactive, virtual workshop, guided by a subject matter expert who will train a team or individuals who want to develop their knowledge, skills, and talents. The training is delivered via Zoom and is reasonably priced; however, early registrations will receive the Setting Smart Objectives workshop for the Early Bird Special price.
As corporate training evolves to fit the demands of businesses and individuals, Addison Solutions Academy is innovating and providing advanced courses and training. Employees can engage in this type of training from almost any location with an internet connection. It also helps with corporate training budgets because there is no travel expenditure. As Addison Solutions Academy likes to say, their innovative online virtual workshops are "Bridging skill gaps. One workshop at a time."
About Addison Solutions Academy: Addison Solutions Academy, based in Clinton, Maryland, is a visionary in corporate training and professional development. The enterprise provides cost-effective corporate training solutions and a variety of virtual seminars for professional development for businesses and individuals. Their popular Setting Smart Objectives workshop is scheduled for September 21, 2022, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT. Registration is now available.
