Addison Solutions Academy offers an Introduction to Lean Six Sigma Workshop
Learn more about fundamental concepts of Six Sigma and continuous process improvementMARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lean Six Sigma comprises qualitative and quantitative quality methodologies to improve business and individual processes. Addison Solutions Academy is excited to present a workshop titled Introduction to Lean Six Sigma to introduce Lean principles and the importance of focusing on what adds value to the customer. With this virtual workshop, participants will get a foundational knowledge of the core concepts of lean thinking.
Lean Six Sigma is a natural result of adapting to changing circumstances. Processes evolve in tandem with the corporate world. Profits, trust, and quality all climb when organizational procedures improve. This workshop will introduce participants to the fundamental concepts of Six Sigma, with an emphasis on continuous process improvement. Several strategies are used to improve operations, and the importance of customer contacts is evaluated.
A leader in corporate training, Addison Solutions Academy has crafted another preeminent workshop ideal for individuals and businesses. Participants in this sought-after training will understand Six Sigma, define the seven quality tools that can be used to solve process issues, describe the many quality management tools available, and define incremental and breakthrough improvements. Participants will also learn continuous improvement project methodologies and explain the importance of customer relationships in a high-performing firm. Class size is small and interactive, presented via Zoom, facilitated by top-tier trainers, and Addison Solutions provides all workshop materials. Furthermore, the workshop is outlined to maximize the learning opportunity.
Employees can participate in this form of training from virtually any location with an internet connection. Because there is no travel expense, it also helps with corporate training budgets. According to Addison Solutions Academy, their innovative online virtual workshops are "bridging skill gaps. One workshop at a time."
About Addison Solutions Academy: Addison Solutions Academy, headquartered in Clinton, Maryland, is a corporate training and professional development pioneer. The company offers cost-effective corporate training and a variety of virtual seminars for professional development for organizations and individuals.
CONTACT: To learn more about Addison Solutions Academy, the Introduction to Lean Six Sigma workshop, or registering for group training, visit their website today.
