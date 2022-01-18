Submit Release
U.S. District Court updates policy on electronic filing and service

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota has updated its administrative policy governing electronic filing and service. Section XI, Exceptions to Electronic Filing, now includes a new subsection C, stating that documents related to grand jury matters must be filed in paper.  The former subsection C, regarding leave of court to file paper documents, has been re-lettered to subsection D.  This change memorializes our long-standing practice and custom of handling these matters in paper.  The changes can be found on page 5. 

Access the updated policy at: https://www.ndd.uscourts.gov/ecf/cm_ecf_policy.pdf

 

 

