ACI donates 500,000 N95 Respirators to Project N95 -- Masks to be distributed to communities in need across country
Our employees are happy to share the efforts of our hard work to protect other Americans, especially the healthcare workers who have sacrificed so much”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National not-for-profit 501(c) (3) group Project N95 announced on Tuesday that medical device manufacturer Advanced Concept Innovations (ACI) of Lakeland Florida has donated 500,000 N95 respirators to be distributed to communities in need across the country. These N95 respirators – the gold standard in respiratory protection- will be distributed through local non-profit organizations.
— Matt Muller, President of ACI
Initial shipments of N95s are going to the Louisiana Primary Care Association and a tribal mutual aid society in the Midwest.
“Throughout this pandemic our focus has been on protecting healthcare workers and our general population by providing an affordable, quality American-made N95 for as many Americans as possible. We consider it an honor to be able to partner with Project N95 because we share its vision that every person should have affordable, quality protection. Our employees are happy to share the efforts of our hard work to protect other Americans, especially the healthcare workers who have sacrificed so much,” said Matt Muller, President of ACI.
"Project N95 is pleased to partner with ACI and is grateful for the very generous contribution of 500,000 masks for communities in need across the country. Our mission is to make sure everyone has access for affordable, quality respiratory protection and this donation will help protect people in communities across the United States,” said Anne Miller, Executive Director of Project N95.
About Project N95
Project N95 protects communities and the people who live and work in them by providing equitable access to the resources they need to stay safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. As a leading rapid response nonprofit organization created in response to the pandemic, Project N95 has delivered more than 12 million units of personal protective equipment since May 2020, becoming the National Clearinghouse for critical PPE and diagnostic tests. Visit www.projectn95.org to learn more or donate.
About ACI
ACI, located in Lakeland, Florida was founded in 2004. ACI is a medical device packager and domestic manufacturer, working within the healthcare, consumer products, and nonwoven industry segments, in addition to producing, manufacturing, and packaging Surgical N95s. For more information about ACI Surgical N95s, please visit www.aciN95.com.
