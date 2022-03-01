A top-tier corporate trainer is revolutionizing the workplace with its Emotional Intelligence workshops
Help your employees become more emotionally intelligentMARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "When we consider the truly exceptional individuals who motivate and make a big difference, we can see that they do so by establishing personal and emotional connections with others. Their EQ – emotional intelligence – was what set them apart, not their IQ." Addison Solutions Academy, a corporate training industry pioneer, is pleased to introduce its top-rated Emotional Intelligence workshop. Emotional intelligence, or EQ, is the ability to be aware of and control one's emotions and relationships. It is an important aspect of both personal and professional performance. The one-day virtual workshop dives into this frequently overlooked yet critical success aspect. The workshop is led by top-tier trainers and includes small interactive classes and materials.
Workshop participants will cover a wide range of objectives related to better understanding the concept. Furthermore, they'll gain insight into the history of emotional intelligence, the definition of the term, creating an emotional intelligence blueprint, optimism, validating others' feelings, understanding emotions, and how to create a personal vision. Likewise, during the workshop, participants will learn to recognize the connection between emotional intelligence and physical health while learning techniques to better understand and employ these skills in the workplace.
Addison Solutions Academy is a leading corporate training organization that strives to meet the training needs of businesses and individuals. Their distinct approach is based on the notion that employees are an organization's most valuable assets. Additionally, Addison Solutions Academy recognizes the significance of employee development. Profit margins increase when motivation and productivity increase. This type of growth will reduce employee turnover while also attracting new personnel. The company's acclaimed Emotional Intelligence Workshop is another example of its dedication to employee development and equipping people with the skills they need to excel at work and in life. According to Addison Solutions Academy, their creative workshops are "bridging skill gaps, one workshop at a time."
About Addison Solutions Academy: Group training is the cornerstone of Addison Solutions Academy. The firm is a pioneer in the corporate training sector. It uses high-quality interactive and engaging training approaches to help individuals, teams, and organizations develop and achieve their personal and corporate goals. The organization offers a variety of group and virtual training workshops, including an Emotional Intelligence workshop. The one-day interactive session provides a thorough and engaging overview of emotional intelligence. Addison Solutions Academy's straightforward enrollment process allows business leaders, human resource experts, and training specialists to request group training.
