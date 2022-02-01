Addison Solutions Academy Markets New Virtual Workshops

MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the emerging concept of a hybrid workforce, professional development opportunities are needed to enhance employees' skills. With Addison Solutions Academy offering its online workshops, businesses can offer virtual employee development opportunities to their employees. Businesses can hire new talent through video chat and phone calls. However, training those employees can be challenging. Addison Solutions Academy understands the challenges of supporting employee development and sought to remedy that problem. With their services, Addison Solutions Academy allows businesses to train employees with the benefit of a field-specific expert present to facilitate the learning session.

The benefit of training employees also expands to the ability to open employee training to a wider range of skills and thought processes. Typical on-the-job training means employees are taught the basics of their duties and then sent to work. With virtual training, an employee can participate in a training session to learn a new skill no matter what position. An engineer, for instance, may know all the aspects of the engineering facet of their job but lack proper channels for communication among the engineering team. Through Addison Solutions Academy, the employee will immerse themselves in a workshop dedicated to finetuning their communication abilities, thus becoming an engineer who can properly speak to and navigate a team.

Without the hindrance of a fast-paced office environment where training is often conducted before the 2020 pandemic, virtual training allows employees to form new strategies, skills, and techniques that will add to the success of an organization. This virtual training method is also a cost-effective way for companies to ensure their employees gain knowledge that can immediately be applied to the workplace. With the workshops provided by Addison Solutions Academy, their team of subject matter experts will ensure employees complete the workshop with a renowned sense of capability to perform their job beyond measure.

Addison Solutions Academy is a premier training provider of cost-effective corporate learning solutions. They strive to empower individuals, teams, and organizations to develop and accomplish their personal and organizational missions with high-quality interactive and engagement training strategies.

