New Audio Available from Sen. Luetkemeyer

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, discusses Senate Bill 678 and Senate Joint Resolution 38, which — upon voter approval — would modify provisions relating to funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and gubernatorial appointees heard on Jan. 12.

Luetkemeyer-Podcast-011322

 

  1. Senator Luetkemeyer says Senate Bill 678 and Senate Joint Resolution 38, which — upon voter approval — would modify provisions relating to funding for the Kansas City Police Department. Luetkemeyer-1-011322  (:16)  Q: up to 25 percent.
  2. Senator Luetkemeyer adds he believes the police department there needs to be properly funded. Luetkemeyer-2-011322  (:09)  Q: the community safe.
  3. Senator Luetkemeyer also says, if his proposal passes, it would go to the voters. Luetkemeyer-3-011322  (:09)  Q: safety in Kansas City.
  4. Senator Luetkemeyer says state laws requires this measure to go to a vote. Luetkemeyer-4-011322  (:19)  Q: structure for that.

