New Audio Available from Sen. Luetkemeyer
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, discusses Senate Bill 678 and Senate Joint Resolution 38, which — upon voter approval — would modify provisions relating to funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and gubernatorial appointees heard on Jan. 12.
- Senator Luetkemeyer says Senate Bill 678 and Senate Joint Resolution 38, which — upon voter approval — would modify provisions relating to funding for the Kansas City Police Department. Luetkemeyer-1-011322 (:16) Q: up to 25 percent.
- Senator Luetkemeyer adds he believes the police department there needs to be properly funded. Luetkemeyer-2-011322 (:09) Q: the community safe.
- Senator Luetkemeyer also says, if his proposal passes, it would go to the voters. Luetkemeyer-3-011322 (:09) Q: safety in Kansas City.
- Senator Luetkemeyer says state laws requires this measure to go to a vote. Luetkemeyer-4-011322 (:19) Q: structure for that.