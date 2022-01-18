Submit Release
CCC-O inmate death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-06)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

January 16, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Richard Baney #213892, age 70, died today at a  hospital in Omaha. He was incarcerated at the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O).

Baney’s sentence started on October 1, 2021. He was sentenced to one year and nine months on charges out of Madison County that included driving under the influence (second offense) and driving under a revoked license.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

###

