World Gaming Group a Division of HPIL Holding (HPIL) explores multiplayer online play
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Gaming Group a Division of HPIL Holding (HPIL) explores multiplayer online play for epic pirate ship battles and continues work on ZIPPA social media platform
HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) is pleased to announce its developers have made multiple milestones for its next release "SOLOMONS REVENGE" slated for a spring release. The team has implemented successful multiplayer capabilities allowing gamers to have epic pirate ship battles. This milestone is a major step forward for World Gaming Group on its mission to release high quality and engaging titles for mobile devices along with adding to the arsenal of games inside the soon to be launched VR Metaverse platform, currently in development at HPIL.
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the title, including:
• Multiplayer Battles (Random Play)
• Friend Group Battles (Private Group Play)
• Battle Powerups and Consumables
• In app purchases and game upgrades
Further to this development HPIL continues progress on its’ social media platform "ZIPPA". Recent completions include:
• User to User messaging system
• Group messaging system
• Video sharing features
• Friend and Follow system
HPIL is currently enhancing the ZIPPA platform by adding exciting features to its video editing capabilities to present users with efficient tools to develop game walk-throughs and commentary.
HPIL is also pleased to confirm the date of February 17, 2022 for its upcoming Quarterly Company Update conference. A link for viewing of this conference will be provided on the company's website ahead of the conference.
“The process to bring HPIL Pink Current has been arduous and frustrating for everyone involved. The reasons for the delays are quite simply that we did not have the supporting documents from before we took over the company, needed to complete filings per OTC requirements. However, with expert outside support we are near the end of this dilemma”, said Stephen Brown CEO.
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.
