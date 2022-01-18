U.S. Automotive Dealerships tap social media to buy more inventory

The multi-week social media event uses a combination of traffic, acquisition, and retargeting campaigns. Appointments set are sent to dealers CRM Robust reporting with KPIs and sales matchback

Struggling U.S. Automotive Dealerships are finding success by connecting with friends and neighbors to restock their inventory

With the inventory crisis in full swing, dealerships need the right message and event to entice prospects to sell their vehicles outright so they can restock” — Sean Marra, CEO CLIKdata

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLIKdata, a division of Integrated Media Partners, LLC, announced today that they have launched a new and improved Social Media Event designed to help dealers acquire the most desirable model lines from friends and neighbors in their local market and entice them to outright sell their vehicles.

The multi-week social media event uses a combination of traffic, acquisition, and retargeting campaigns. Sellers and buyers are compelled with offers for outright purchase, early lease termination, cash for your car and more.

Each campaign has a combination of proven static and video creatives in multiple adsets to engage and create conversations with prospects who are ready to purchase or sell quickly.

To increase conversion and a better shopping experience, the program includes a professional chat-based BDC that has meaningful conversations about the offers and sets appointments with quality low-funnel prospects.

To help increase show rates and first-party data the campaign also includes the Easy Shopper Mobile Wallet Card that syndicates the dealership inventory and special offers "in wallet", right on the prospect's phone, creating a dealership's walled garden of first-party leads.

After thousands of engagements within the first seven days of the launch, a 2-week buyback, retargeting campaign hones in on the audience to create residual conversions.

Nationwide results of the Social Media Event show:

-> Dealers generating dozens of first-party leads and appointments

-> Dealers purchasing more of the most desirable model lines

-> Increased engagement with prospects looking to buy, trade, or sell vehicles

-> Dozens of downloads for the Easy Shopper Mobile Wallet Card putting the dealership's inventory in the wallet on the prospects mobile phone

Ad delivery and syndication use Social HubAIO which is a powerful Adtech Omnichannel Platform that builds a dealership’s presence in multiple areas online to keep their ads in front of in-market auto shoppers where they are spending time. Social HubAIO has the ability to deliver dynamic inventory ads to Facebook, Snapchat, MSN Autos Marketplace, Tiktok, and Pinterest.

The platform is available to U.S. franchised and independent dealerships who want to acquire inventory, increase sales and service revenue while reducing ad waste. For more information on the new Social Media Event advertising program visit https://info.clikdata.com/fb-plus/

About: CLIKdata is a behavioral data marketing services company powered by AdTech & MarTech focusing on helping automotive dealers automate and grow their businesses with innovative marketing services like Google My Business (GMB) PowerTool, Social HubAIO (all-in-one) AdTech, and Easy Shopper Mobile Wallet Card.