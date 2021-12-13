CLIKdata brings fully managed Google My Business Optimization To Auto Dealerships

FREE Google My Business Audit CLIKdata Google My Business Managed Service CLIKdata Google My Business Optimization Reporting

Automotive Dealers reap the benefits of a fully optimized Google business listing without the headaches involved using CLIKdata's fully-managed service

Google My Business is now one of the most important pillars of the modern dealership advertising strategy with the lowest cost and biggest ROI’s of all the spends.” — Sean Marra, CEO at CLIKdata

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLIKdata, a division of Integrated Media Partners, LLC, announced today that their Google My Business managed service is available to all U.S. dealerships who want to hyper-focus on increasing local search, rankings, and sales.

Based on the initial 18 months of continued success and development of the program, CLIKdata is now opening the program to all Automotive dealers throughout the U.S. This includes both franchised and independent dealers.

Industry leader Brian Pasch said "this is the million-dollar hole in today's dealerships" and solving it is one of the biggest opportunities for dealers to instantly grow their search results.

This fully managed service helps automotive dealers quickly fix, optimize, and maintain their local Google My Business listing including listing audit, optimal setup, content posting, answer all reviews, cars live inventory syndication, and listing syndication to over 60 local directories, i.e UBER, Yahoo, and much more.

CLIKdata's Managed Service Includes:

-> Creating and/or optimizing your Google My Business Listing(s)

-> Answer all Reviews

-> Local Directory listing

-> Weekly Post creation

-> Weekly Photo uploads

-> Q&A development and posting

-> Monthly KPI and ROI reporting

-> Cars live inventory syndication

CLIKdata optimizes and adds evergreen content through their powerful Google My Business integrated MarTech platform eliminating dealership's expense in time and staffing to support the effort internally ongoing. Once a dealership is onboarded the managed service and MarTech will do all the tedious heavy lifting and automate the process of optimizing and growing the dealership's local SEO presence monthly.

Find out if your listing is fully optimized with a FREE audit. go to: https://info.clikdata.com/gmb-free-check-up/

About: CLIKdata is an Adtech and marketing services company focusing on helping automotive dealers grow their businesses with innovative marketing services like Google My Business (GMB) PowerTool, Social Hub AIO (all-in-one) Adtech, and Easy Shopper Mobile Wallet Card.