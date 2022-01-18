HEATCON® Composite Systems Announces Strategic Distributor Relationship with Watlow®
HEATCON® Composite Systems recently entered into an expanded distributor agreement with Watlow®, a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial technology and thermal solutions, to provide standard products, services and thermal systems to the aerospace industry.
HEATCON Composite Systems is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of aerospace composite repair equipment and products with ISO9001, AS9100D and AS9120 certification.
For over 40 years, HEATCON has supplied heating solutions to the aerospace industry—working closely with Aircraft Manufacturers (OEMs), Space and Defense Organizations, Commercial Airlines and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities.
“We are excited about the new opportunities this partnership represents,” said Eric Casterline of HEATCON Composite Systems. “There is a large and untapped market utilizing Watlow’s products and HEATCON experience to reach those areas.”
Entering into this agreement with Watlow, HEATCON looks to expand the offering of thermal solutions to its customer base while supporting Watlow’s goal of expanding their presence into the aerospace industry.
“HEATCON is a respected and well-established partner of leading airframe manufacturers. Watlow is especially excited to work with HEATCON as we support this critical infrastructure sector with leading thermal products and industrial technology,” said Peter Gonzalez, Watlow’s director of global sales.
Watlow carries a variety of products that are ideal for HEATCON’s aerospace customers. These products include: temperature controllers, power switching devices, data loggers, electric heaters and temperature sensors.
Founded in 1922, Watlow has transformed itself into a world class, diversified, industrial technology company providing innovative thermal solutions to many of the world’s largest companies in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, sustainable power generation, environmental technologies, medical equipment and aerospace manufacturing.
The Watlow products can be viewed on HEATCON’s website at https://www.heatcon.com/.
