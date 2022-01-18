New Magnifier Inspection Tool Now Available From Delta Scientific
EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian lab equipment distributor, Delta Scientific, has announced the launch of a new Magnifier Inspection Tool, enabling customers to inspect nebulizer blockages, ICP-MS Cone condition, and capillary tubing.
The Glass Expansion inspection tool has been created to help customers conduct quick and accurate inspections of their samples. Features include:
- 10X Magnification
- 8 LED Lights
- Manual Focus Knob
- 20mm Glass Reticle Horizontal Scale
- Protective Storage Pouch included
This latest launch adds to the company’s portfolio of 1900 Glass Expansion products. Delta distributes Glass Expansion ICP & ICP-MS Supplies & ICP-MS Accessories including TruFlo Sample Monitors, Spray Chambers, RF Coils and other ICP components.
Glass Expansion supports instruments from 11 different manufacturers, providing sample introduction systems for over 50 ICP and ICP-MS models. The company has developed a unique and proprietary manufacturing method that enables the production of components with high mechanical strength and micron-level dimensional accuracy to satisfy the narrowest of analytical specifications, each and every time.
To purchase or learn more about the Magnifier Inspection Tool, visit the website (https://www.delta-sci.com/products/70-803-1923-glass-expansion-magnifier-inspection-tool).
About Delta Scientific
Established in 1985 Delta Scientific is a Canadian distributor of high-quality lab products. The company specialises in distributing chemicals, consumables, R&D materials, equipment and ICP & ICP-MS components. Delta offers both inorganic and organic custom solutions to its customers for use as calibration and checks standards. From small labs to multinational companies, Delta’s customer base continues to grow with the company currently distributing to more than 1,000 customers worldwide; with a strong North American customer base and a growing export market.
For more information, please contact:
Sarah-Alyce Ward
Move Marketing
sarah@movemarketing.co.uk
+44 (0) 161 359 4363
