Medical imaging agents market is expected to reach USD 12.29 billion by 2026

Medical imaging agents global market report launched, molecule/isotope segmented into contrast agents and nuclear medicine.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chemical substances that improve the visibility of specific organs, tissues, or blood vessels during a diagnostic imaging investigation are known as medical imaging agents which comprise contrast agents and nuclear medicine. These substances are administered directly through veins, arteries, and joints or consumed orally. X-ray and computed tomography (CT) imaging exams make use of iodinated and barium-based contrast agents, whereas, Gadolinium-based contrast agents are preferred in MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging). These substances improve the reporting or accuracy of how internal structures of the body are working and any associated abnormalities. Ultrasound scans make use of special contrast agents called microbubbles which strongly interact with the ultrasound beam and enhance the details of the heart, liver, and kidney. Nuclear medicine is a highly multi-disciplined medical imaging specialty sector that uses small amounts of radioactive material in order to diagnose diseases. According to estimates, the Medical imaging agents market is expected to grow at mid-single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 to reach $12,290.7 million by 2026.
Medical imaging agents global market by molecule/isotope segmented into contrast agents and nuclear medicine. According to Research, the contrast agents global market is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The contrast agents global market by a molecule is segmented into Iodine based [Ionic (Monomeric and Dimeric), Non-Ionic (Monomeric and Dimeric)], Gadolinium-based contrast agents [Macrocyclic (Ionic and Non-Ionic), Linear (Ionic and Non-Ionic)], microbubble based contrast agent and others which include Barium, iron, and dyes. The iodine-based contrast agents market held the largest market revenue in 2019 and the microbubble segment is the fastest-growing segment at double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to expansion in disease indications. Based on ionicity, the Iodine-based contrast agent is segmented into ionic and non-ionic.
The non-Ionic Iodine-based contrast agents market accounted for the largest share in 2019. Non-ionic iodine contrast agents are used more because of lower osmolality, they are better tolerated and another advantage is that they appear to have less toxicity. Ionic Iodine based contrasts are further segmented by their chemical structure into monomers and dimers. Monomers market accounted for the largest share in 2019. Non-Ionic Iodine-based contrasts are further segmented by their chemical structure into monomeric and dimeric. The monomeric market accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 as they are safer and tolerable when compared to ionic contrast agents and low osmolar agents do not dissociate into a particle in solution and help in reducing the neurotoxicity.
As estimated by Research, the nuclear medicine global market is poised to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Increased radioisotopes applications, rise in public awareness, use of SPECT/CT and PET/CT imaging scans, an abundance of radiopharmaceuticals, advancement in imaging technology (hybrid imaging) are boosting nuclear medicine market growth. In addition, increasing need in emerging markets, production of radiopharmaceuticals from cyclotrons, efficient diagnosis and treatments, emerging radioisotopes, and replacement of old/traditional equipment(s) are the opportunities likely to propel the growth of the nuclear medicine market.
The nuclear medicine global market by isotopes are segmented into Technetium (Tc-99m), Thallium (Tl-201), Gallium (Ga-67), Iodine (I-123), Xe-133, Samarium (Sm-153), Rhenium (Re-186), Fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG), Gallium (Ga-68), Rubidium (Rb-82) and others. Technetium (Tc-99m) isotope market held the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at mid-single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 and Fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG) is projected to grow at a strong CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to accuracy.
The Medical imaging agents market by modality is segmented into X-ray/CT, MRI, Ultrasound, SPECT, and PET. X-Ray/CT market held the largest market revenue in 2019 and the ultrasound segment is growing rapidly at high double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increased use in diagnostic procedures especially echocardiography, focal liver lesions, and ultrasonography of the urinary tract.
The Medical imaging agents market by applications is segmented into cardiovascular, cancer, gastrointestinal, musculoskeletal, neurology, nephrology, obstetrics & gynecology, pulmonary, hepatology, and others which include neck, bone, and salivary gland imaging. The cardiovascular market accounted for the largest share in 2019 and cancer is the fastest growing market with projected single-digit CAGR growth from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing in cancer imaging such as lung, thyroid, and breast cancer imaging procedures using Iodine, Gadolinium, and microbubble contrast agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Medical imaging agents market by route of administration is segmented into intravascular, oral, rectal, and others, which include intraosseous, intrathecal, and intravesical. Intravascular accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is the fastest-growing market with projected mid-single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increase in incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular, cancer, neurology, nephrology related conditions which require Iodine, Gadolinium, microbubble contrast agent and nuclear medicine to be administered intravascular.
The medical imaging agents market by imaging is segmented into diagnostic and interventional imaging. Diagnostic imaging commanded the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR low single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The interventional imaging segment is estimated to grow rapidly at double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to an increase in image guide procedures and an increase in the aging population who usually opt for minimally invasive procedures.
Medical imaging based on the end-user market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic & ambulatory surgical centers, and others which include academic and research institutes. Hospitals market accounted for the largest share in 2019, the rising demand for the diagnosis using CT or X-Ray, MRI, ultrasound, SPECT, and PET imaging procedures due to increasing in incidence and prevalence of diseases, the ready availability of cyclotrons for generation of isotopes, and presence of trained technicians who can handle radioisotopes. Diagnostic & Ambulatory surgical centers are the fastest-growing market and are estimated to grow at mid-single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to an increase in the number of diagnostic procedures related to musculoskeletal (arthroscopy, imaging of spine), gastrointestinal (imaging of abdomen, GI tract) and obstetrics & gynecology (hysterosalpingography).
Geographically, the North American region commanded the largest revenue in 2019 due to favorable reimbursement coverage, technological advancement in equipment, increased utilization of fusion imaging, and increase in incidence and prevalence of diseases conditions due to changes in lifestyle, obesity has led the market growth in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market and is expected to grow at double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increased healthcare awareness, improved economic growth, a large patient pool, and a rising aged population.
The Medical imaging agents global market is a competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares and also acquiring companies for product expansion. Some of the key players in the Medical imaging agents global market are Bayer Group (Germany), Bracco Group (Italy), Curium Pharma (France), Cardinal Health (U.S), Fujifilm Holding Corporation (Japan), Fujipharma Co. Ltd (Japan), GE Company (GE Healthcare) (U.S.), Guerbet (France), Jubilant Life science (India), Lantheus Medical Imaging (U.S.) and Novartis International AG (Advanced accelerator) (Switzerland).
