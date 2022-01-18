Two Weeks to go until the 7th Annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology Conference takes place

SMi Group reports: registrations closing soon for the Maritime Reconnaissance Surveillance Technology conference

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only two weeks remaining until the 7th Annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology conference takes place on 2nd to 3rd February 2022, in London UK.

This year, with the geographical shift comes a subtle strategic one it will provide a renewed focus on some of the strategic threats and technological challenges facing naval and joint forces from across the world.

Interested parties can register at: http://www.maritime-recon.com/PR6EIN - military personnel’s have free attendance.

One of the key topics of this year’s conference is Maritime Space-Based discussions, these will be on:

Utilising Satellite Assets for Maritime Situational Awareness and the Future of Space-Based Reconnaissance which focuses on:

• Overcoming limitations of traditional ISR platforms

• Spanish satellite capabilities and future requirements for ISR

• Combining Commercial and Military capabilities for improved data gathering

• Working towards greater interoperability with NATO and allies

Presented by Rear Admiral Alfonso Perez de Nanclares y Perez de Acevedo, Head of Satellite and Cyber Systems, National Armaments Directorate – Spanish MoD

Canadian Space Surveillance Capabilities and Its Application to The Maritime Domain which will cover:

•RADARSAT Constellation Mission and its capabilities within the maritime domain

•Polar Epsilon 2 Project and its naval task force support capabilities

•Surveillance and data for integrated missions and capabilities across the military and government

• The Defence Enhanced Surveillance from Space Project (DESSP) and its future effects on capability on ISR

Presented by Brigadier General Mike Adamson, Director General and Components Commander, Space, Royal Canadian Air Force

