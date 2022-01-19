Must High-Tech Expo announces Robotics Day event to explore Robotics industry Trends and Innovations in 2022

Robotics Day agenda

Must Expo community organizes Robotics Day to bring together professionals, engineers, innovators, influencers, manufacturers to explore innovations in 2022.

The Payment live event was a great success. We will continue to make available our networking platform, to help tech community create opportunities and learn about the latest technology trends.”
— Must high-tech Expo Director and EDE president Anne Presson.
PARIS, FRANCE, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Must High-Tech Expo community organizes Robotics Day event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the Robotics ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022.

Whether it be for professional services, consumer health and confort or for google world, robots have been always a fascinating technology driving creativity and imagination! We have seen recent years tremendous progress in robot technology thanks to chip integration and power savings advancements, massive connectivity deployment and the development of Voice & Face recognition combined with AI to bring much higher level of sophistication, autonomy, interactivity, and intelligence to Robots.

In this conference we will deep dive and explore the latest trends and innovations on the Robots market from Robots & AI uses cases to Non-Industrial Robots to improve Human live and the latest trends for Industrial Robots.

Among the speakers, you will meet leaders of the Robots industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
To learn about the event speakers and attendees, please visit our LinkedIn event page
https://www.linkedin.com/events/6854706371829481472/

The conferences will be online and hosted by Must High-Tech Expo, a digital venue and B2B Metaverse that aims to be the first global, effective, and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the high-tech value chain.

To visit our B2B High-Tech digital venue and B2B metaverse
https://net-must.com/join-exhibition?uid=8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab

"This first live event in 2022 was with payment industry and was a great success, we will continue at Must High-Tech Expo Platform and Conferences to make available our amazing networking platform to help tech community and companies to create unique moments to exchange and create opportunities and as well as to learn about the latest technology trends that will disrupt our business ecosystem for the years to come, said Must high-tech Expo Director and EDE president Anne Presson.”

Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmusthightechexpo.

To register as visitor for free
https://net-must.com/exhibition/51/event/51aefdeb-910e-4cca-b1e6-1ef5a8f1f59c

Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate to the Virtual Press Room content and interviews. Media are invited to send an email to must-marketing@net-must.com

To load Must High-Tech Expo APP, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netmust.netmust&hl=fr&gl=US

Must High-Tech Expo aims to be the global, effective and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the hightech value chain. It is an All-In-One DBE (Digital Business Ecosystem) platform, enabling high-tech companies to connect, matchmake, network, socialize, exhibit and showcase products.

Robotics Day 26.01.2022

Must is an All-in-one DBE (Digital Business Ecosystem) platform to manage your community, ecosystem, and host Events. Must helps companies and organizers to manage their ecosystem and centralize insights to take advantage of community intelligence, create more value from their ecosystem and transform their ephemeral events, unorganized interactions and scattered digital assets to a lively and organized DBE Center, enabling them to connect, matchmake, network, exhibit, celebrate, educate, create content, collaborate, share new ideas and innovate.

