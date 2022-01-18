Twisted‌ ‌Mirror‌ ‌TV‌ ‌rides‌ ‌on‌ ‌Muvi‌ ‌to‌ ‌Reach‌ ‌Global‌ ‌Audience‌ ‌

Muvi OTT Streaming VOD Twisted Mirror - The Comedy Factory

Muvi helps Twisted Mirror to expand their global presence in the Comedy VOD Space

With Muvi, Twisted Mirror could deliver comedy based content from independent content creators and filmmakers via a single, end-to-end platform, thus reducing their operating costs and complexity.” — Sheetal Srivastava, Business Development Manager, Muvi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muvi (www.muvi.com), one of the leading streaming and enterprise SaaS platform solution provider announced the launch of Twisted Mirror Films’ comedy focused digital VOD streaming service ‘Twisted Mirror TV’ (www.twistedmirror.tv), powered by Muvi’s globally acclaimed no code OTT builder - Muvi One. With Muvi One, Twisted Mirror Films was able to quickly launch a flexible, scalable and quick-to-deploy VOD service on a global level without the need of any IT/Tech teams or writing a single line of code.

The Muvi One platform houses a state-of-the-art VOD experience on Twisted Mirror TV, ensuring a high-quality viewing experience for its customers across all devices including web, mobile and smart TV screens. Muvi’s platform also offers Twisted Mirror to add additional advanced features and monetization options in the future.

Twisted Mirror TV aims to become an entertainment platform housing comedy content from around the globe. Their online comedy catalogue will provide a selection of international comedy content along with a multicultural and multilingual online library. The platform aims to open a window for users to experience different culture-based humour shows adding to the richness of content housed in the channel. The platform will provide free access to comedy content, along with airing current-season shows from local TV stations, international films, short films and stand up comedy videos in multiple languages.

This partnership with Muvi empowered Twisted Mirror to use Muvi’s OTT Platform - Muvi One - to scale its streaming service and apps on a global level across various geographies. Muvi One’s platform helped Twisted Mirror to build and develop their website, app and streaming platform of cloud-based technology solutions that are both fast and efficient.

“After a comprehensive review of the technology landscape, we selected Muvi as our platform provider — a key milestone to our vision. Muvi brings a broad level of technology differentiation with streaming and video-on-demand expertise. Their industry-leading platform will complement our goal for transformation on a global scale and take a leading position in the global comedy VOD business.,” said Mikael Thiery, Co-Founder & Co-Managing Director, Twisted Mirror.

Through their curated film and video collection, Twisted Mirror TV will offer a unique entertainment experience, all from the comfort of your mobile, desktop and TV 24/7.

Some Unique Platform Features:

- Experience online and offline viewing with the ability to download videos directly to a device

- Access content 24/7 on 2 devices simultaneously

- Majority of content is subtitled in English and other languages

- Star favourite content and track your watch history

- Share favourites on Social media

“Twisted Mirror required a fast time-to-market website and app at an affordable price range, and that's an area where our Muvi One platform really shines. With its flexible and feature-rich cloud-based architecture, the Twisted Mirror TV platform was up and running in weeks," said Sheetal Srivastava, Business Development Manager, Muvi.

He also added, "With the Muvi One solution powering their streaming workflow, Twisted Mirror can now deliver comedy based content from independent content creators and filmmakers via a single, end-to-end platform, reducing their operating costs and decreasing complexity.”

Muvi and Twisted Mirror also hosted a joint webinar on December 22, 2021. The webinar entailed a panel discussion with Mikael Thiery, Co-Founder & Co-Managing Director, Twisted Mirror and Sheetal Shrivastava, Business Development Manager. The webinar also shed light on how content owners can successfully enter the OTT Space with minimal friction and timeframe and aim to go global with the backbone provided by Muvi.

To learn more, Click here to see the webinar.

About Twisted Mirror:

Twisted Mirror Films Ltd. was established by two passionate filmmakers, Mikael Thiery and Erol Mustafov, in 2014. The company's intent is to source and creates unique and original projects, driven by creativity and vision. Twisted Mirror TV is a Free Comedy streaming platform that gives all comedy lovers the opportunity to watch a wide selection of films, series and stand-up comedies. The service is available on the Web, iOS App, Android App, Samsung TV Plus.

About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a New-York based prominent product-based SaaS company. The company provides a cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer, etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in the audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 350+ clients in over 50 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

For more information on Muvi LLC, visit www.muvi.com

Launch your OTT Streaming platform like Netflix, Amazon Prime instantly. Take a free trial now: https://www.muvi.com/signup.html