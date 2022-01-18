Chronicle Software launches next generation FIX Engine driven by requirements of worlds largest financial institutions

Delivering: Advanced order routing, FIX protocol mapping, Enhanced HA/DR

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronicle Software (Chronicle), a specialist provider of low-latency microservices and technology solutions for the financial services industry, today announced their latest FIX solution. The lowest latency, highest throughput Java FIX Engine introduces new functionality and addresses global requirements to resilantly scale FIX deployments across large banking estates.

Paul Scott, Head of EFX, ANZ Bank recently commented "Chronicle FIX handles billions of price ticks per week, delivers consistent low latency, and never misses a beat"

A critical component of trading systems, the Chronicle FIX Engine provides a robust and highly performant mechanism for financial markets participants to directly communicate through the FIX protocol. The latest engine enables users to carry out business critical activities across multiple trading applications, supporting millions of messages per second and mapping different versions of FIX all within a completely resilient framework.

New developments include:

FIX Router - Each Chronicle FIX Engine serves thousands of connections and handles millions of messages per second, without compromising latency. The new integrated rule-based router uniquely enables users to scale their FIX Engines and route messages efficiently across the entire organisation’s network, reducing errors and time taken to manually replicate this function.

FIX Mapper - Delivering a unifying schema, the Chronicle FIX Engine brings together all versions of FIX in one place, regardless of the protocol version or individual client nuance. The FIX mapper facilitates the automatic translation between different FIX versions. This enables an organisation to maintain its business logic with a single FIX version while allowing clients to use other FIX versions to connect to the unified business logic. This increases error-free trading as well as reducing time-to-market development, and maintenance costs, by enabling legacy applications using different FIX versions to be simply integrated.

FIX HA/DR - Engineered to ensure uninterrupted trading, prevent information loss and deliver millisecond failover to minimise downtime. The fully resilient Chronicle FIX high availability/disaster recovery solution kicks in immediately when a failure is detected, with the backup server live, following any required message replay, ensuring no data is lost. The multi-configurable DR supports both hot-hot and hot-warm instances, providing instant failover within, and across, data centres and networks with no additional licenses required for multiple backups.

Peter Lawrey, CEO of Chronicle Software said: “In the past year we have invested significantly in our FIX Engine to meet the demands of some of the world's largest Banks deploying FIX on a massive scale. Requirements satisfied have included a tier one bank running thousands of sessions at the same time and another saving $5m a year” He added “Our groundbreaking updates enable organisations to implement a truly unified, scalable and resilient FIX architecture, that removes any need for redevelopment, by integrating seamlessly with legacy applications.”

Chronicle continues to allow clients to maintain optimal solutions and reduce total cost of ownership by providing access to the source code underpinned by expert engineering.

About Chronicle

Chronicle, founded in 2013 by Peter Lawrey, a world leading expert in Java Low Latency Microservices, is a rapidly growing and profitable company. We are proud to have a number of the world's largest banks as fully subscribed customers and circa 80 of the top 100 downloading and using our open source software. Our open source community extends to millions of users across many industries who share the need and passion to build low latency, high throughput microservices applications. If you want to know more about low latency microservices or the specific banking solutions we deliver visit https://chronicle.software or contact us at info@chronicle.software