Rex Mong, Renowned Product Development Expert, and Founder and CEO of Iinventt Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition The DotCom Magazine Exclusive Entrepreneur Spotlight Series The DotCom Magazine PR Issue The Power Of Zoom Interview Issue

Rex Mong, Renowned Product Development Expert, and Founder and CEO of Iinventt Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series

When it comes to Product Development, Rex Mong is a leader and innovator. It was an honor to have him on the show!” — Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rex Mong , Renowned Product Development Expert, and Founder and CEO of Iinventt Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Rex Mong, prominent Product Development expert, and Founder and CEO of Iinventt joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders being Interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Rex Mong has been Zoom Interviewed by Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine for the Online Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. Rex Mong joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine be interviewed on compelling video series.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASERex Mong, a leading Product Development expert, and influential Founder and CEO of Iinventt has been Zoom interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.Rex Mong of Iinventt joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular video interview series. In the interview, Rex Mong discusses the newest offerings of Iinventt, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares delighting thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Rex Mong joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Rex Mong was impressive. He has an excellent background in the Product Development space. The success of Iinventt is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Rex Mong on the video series. Interviewing Rex Mong was a lot of fun, educational and remarkably interesting. It was amazing to have Rex Mong on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what he has to say.”Andy Jacob continues, “It is the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Rex Mong of Iinventt has a remarkably interesting story. We were incredibly happy to have Rex Mong on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like Iinventt. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many dynamic and talented people are building amazing companies. Rex Mong and Iinventt are providing an phenomenal service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build an incomparable company. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Rex Mong who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the leaders of this world like Rex Mong”.DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

Rex Mong, Renowned Product Development Expert, and Founder and CEO of Iinventt Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series