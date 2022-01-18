Hemisphere GNSS Announces New Vega 60™ Heading and Positioning OEM BoardUsing the Lyra II™ and Aquila™ Chipsets
Vega 60 brings our industry-leading heading and position solutions to an OEM board footprint with very few affordable upgrade paths.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Hemisphere GNSS (Hemisphere) announced another Vega™ heading and positioning OEM board using the Lyra II™ and Aquila™ chipsets.
The Vega 60 GNSS board fits industry-standard 46 by 71mm form factors with a 60-pin connector. Vega 60 can be used to replace more expensive and lesser-abled 60-pin boards with either single or dual antenna capabilities. It also offers similar or lower power consumption than pin-compatible competitors.
Hemisphere’s Lyra II™ and Aquila™ ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) designs provide the ability to simultaneously track and process over 1100 channels from all GNSS constellations and signals including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavIC, SBAS, and L-Band. The ASIC technology offers Vega 60 scalable access to every modern GNSS signal available. Cygnus™ interference mitigation technology is also a standard feature, providing built-in digital filtering capabilities and spectrum analysis. This provides enhanced anti-jamming as well as interference detection and mitigation.
“We are excited for the opportunity to introduce our Vega 60 board,” said Miles Ware, Director of Marketing at Hemisphere. “Vega 60 brings our industry-leading heading and position solutions to an OEM board footprint with very few affordable upgrade paths.”
About Hemisphere GNSSHemisphere GNSS, Inc. is an innovative high-tech company that designs and manufactures positioning and heading products, services, and technology for use in agriculture, construction & mining, marine, OEM, L-band correction service markets, and any application that requires high-precision positioning and heading. Hemisphere holds numerous patents and other intellectual property and sells globally with several leading product, service, and technology brands including Athena™, Atlas®, Crescent®, Eclipse™, Outback Guidance®, and Vector™ for high-precision applications. Hemisphere is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, USA, with offices located around the globe and is part of Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
