HEMISPHERE GNSS, INC. Executes Distribution Agreement with Inteq Distributors LLC. To Deliver Futtura-Branded 3D Machine Control & Site Management Solutions
Our 3D machine control products offer world-class GNSS performance with powerful yet simple to use software.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with Inteq Distributors, LLC. Inteq Distributors joins the growing list of partners who offer Hemispheres’ latest machine control products and solutions technology. This agreement represents another opportunity for Hemisphere to bring the latest machine control technologies to a growing audience of dealers and end-users.
“Our 3D machine control products offer world-class GNSS performance with powerful yet simple to use software,” says Randy Noland, VP of Global Sales & Business Development at Hemisphere. “These products lower the barrier of entry with regards to complexity and high cost and are a perfect fit with Inteq’s commitment and years of bringing valuable solutions to their dealers and customers.”
Selecting Hemisphere as their technology partner advances Inteq Distributors’ technology for solutions in machine control applications. As a leading solutions provider, Inteq recognizes that offering access to the latest and greatest in GNSS positioning and machine control technology truly aligns with their efforts.
Inteq Distributors, LLC will introduce several new products and solutions for customers; including the new FR500 machine control smart antenna as part of their compact excavator and mastless dozer solution, the F631 survey smart antenna for base station and rover applications, and SiteMetrix® and GradeMetrix® software for use in completing various jobsite tasks.
The complete lineup of new Futtura-branded solutions for excavators, dozers, and land surveys will be on display for the public during the World of Concrete tradeshow at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 18 to January 20, 2022.. Please visit Booth W3477 in the West Hall to learn more.
About Hemisphere GNSS Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. is an innovative high-tech company that designs and manufactures heading and positioning products, services, and technology for use in agriculture, construction & mining, marine, OEM, L-band correction service markets, and any application that requires high-precision heading and positioning. Hemisphere holds numerous patents and other intellectual property and sells globally with several leading products, services, and technology brands including Athena™, Atlas®, Crescent®, Eclipse™, Outback Guidance®, and Vector™ for high-precision applications. Hemisphere is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, USA, with offices located around the globe.
About Inteq DistributorsINTEQ Distributors, specialists in Grade Control Technology since 1999, offers a full line of 2D and 3D Grade Control Technology Solutions for contractors of all sizes. Inteq stands as an established distributor for premier instrument and equipment manufacturers and strives to deliver exceptional customer service and meet our customer’s need for quality products delivered at a profit-generating cost. Inteq’s product portfolio consists of high-quality products from manufacturers such as Topcon, Hemisphere, iDig, and more. Inteq is the exclusive U.S. distribution partner for Futtura Tools and Technology®, a high-quality brand of laser and GPS machine control systems. 2022 © Copyright – Inteq Distributors, LLC
For more information, please contact: Hemisphere GNSS Phone: +1 (480) 348-6380 Email: press@hgnss.com www.hgnss.com PRESS RELEASE
