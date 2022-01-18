BUSINESSES CREATE ORGANIZATION TO TACKLE CLIMATE CHANGE

ClimateWork Maine will focus on specific actions that businesses can take, sharing of best examples and new opportunities for investment and growth.

Climate Change is the greatest challenge our economy has faced since the state's founding. But if we can adapt and change, this will also be a time of new opportunities for a sustainable future.” — Alan Caron, Blue Loon Homes

FREEPORT, ME, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new statewide organization is being announced today to connect businesses across the state who want to take action on climate change and prepare themselves for the future.

Interested businesses can learn more at www.climateworkmaine.org.

One of the convenors of the group, Alan Caron, said 'We believe that the future success of our businesses – and the success of the state overall – is directly tied to our ability to reduce and adapt to climate change and to embrace new ideas, new companies, and new technologies that help preserve the character and quality of Maine, and attract and retain new talent and investments'.

THE GOALS OF CLIMATEWORK MAINE

To support businesses that want to be part of the solutions to climate change, and who are seeking inspiration, assistance and practical examples to take action. Our goals include:

 Accelerating the transition to a new reduced-carbon economy, through the rapid adoption of strategies, policies and technologies that support both new and evolving companies and remove impediments that limit the ability of businesses to adapt and grow.

 Engaging with companies on cutting edge ideas and practical steps that can help them reduce carbon emissions and grow their businesses and workforce. That includes business-to-business learning and bringing the world’s best ideas to Maine.

 Strengthening businesses and supporting their employees through training programs and investments that will enable them to adapt and thrive in a post-carbon economy.

 Working to promote common ground between Maine business community needs, the Maine Climate Action Plan (Maine Won’t Wait) and the State’s 10-year Strategic Plan.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Alan Caron, Blue Loon Homes 207-272-9531

Cathy Lee, Lee International 207-854-8500

Doug McKeown, Woodard & Curran 207-558-3800

Kristina Egan, GPCOG 207-210-3396

Jeff Marks, Acadia Center 207-956-1970

Megan Hellstedt, NewEco Consulting 207-274-3684

Sam Fratoni, chair, Maine Angels 207-831-9327



THE URGENT NEED FOR COORDINATED, PRACTICAL ACTION ON CLIMATE

Climate Change is the greatest challenge that our economy has faced since mechanization and global markets drove a decline of our rural areas and mills. And, it is also opening new opportunities to build a more sustainable and just prosperity for Maine’s future.

The threat to Maine’s iconic natural resource industries is hard to overstate. Farming, fishing, and forestry are all experiencing significant changes today, which will only accelerate with rising temperatures, warming waters, more intense storms, droughts and floods and new invasive species.

'Climate change requires us to adapt, invest and grow, or suffer decline. Maine businesses are positioned to lead a successful transformation, from the smallest immigrant-owned company, to new startups, farms, restaurants and the state’s largest corporations', said Doug McKeown of Woodward & Curran.

If we can build a more climate-friendly, clean-energy, and carbon-free economy, the people and businesses of Maine will save over five billion dollars a year that we now send to oil and gas producers around the world. Redirecting those resources to investments in renewable energy and sustainable solutions will spur new businesses and growth within existing businesses that are designed for tomorrow’s economy.

Maine has incredible natural resources that can and should be an engine of its economy. New solar and offshore wind projects; forest, agricultural and marine industries; and emerging aquaculture, composites, and technology companies help position Maine as a hub to start, grow, and maintain businesses in a global market.



CHALLENGES & OPPORTUNTIES

Maine is poised for action on climate change, thanks to the work of the Maine Climate Council, which produced Maine’s Climate Action Plan, Maine Won’t Wait and the state’s ten-year Maine Economic Strategic Plan.

Maine’s ambitious climate and economic development goals and timelines cannot be achieved without the active engagement and leadership of businesses across the state. The business community needs to step up and provide leadership on how the state will respond to climate change. For that to happen, there must be an organization of, by and for businesses focused on climate action and peer-to-peer support.

That is the primary goal and purpose of ClimateWork Maine.