Senior Move Management Firm Selected as Finalist for South Tampa Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions announced today that it has been selected as a finalist for the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year. The Business of the Year Awards are presented to honor chamber business members that have demonstrated leadership, positive growth, development, and integrity in operation as a business, as well as a commitment to the community. The award will be presented at the chamber’s annual meeting & awards dinner schedule for March 3,2022.

The South Tampa Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year is one of the most rigorous small business awards programs in the Tampa Bay community. The awards recognize businesses across four categories: Small (1-5 employees), Medium (6-10 employees), and Large Business (11+ employees), and Emerging Business (Less than three years in business). Past winners of the award include Newsom Eye, Feldman Orthodontics, and Bay Area Plumbing.

Over the last two years Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions has become one of the most recognized senior move management firms in the Tampa Bay area. The company was recognized for its rapid growth, positive customer reviews, and dedication to community service. Their team of experts have established partnerships with some of the largest assist living communities in the country and helped hundreds of seniors navigate the process of relocating to a new home both locally and nationwide.

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions has received significant attention for establishing Project GoodWorks, a program where they collaborate with customers to donate unused items to smaller, local and underserved charities. They were highlighted on FOX 13’s segment, “What’s Right with Tampa Bay”.

“Our team is focused on helping seniors create positive outcomes when moving and relocating,” said Renee Brunelle, Managing Partner of Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions. “We are very excited to be recognized as a finalist for small business of the year.”

About Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions provides senior move management and relocation assistance across the Tampa Bay area. Their moving and downsizing services helps those who have a heavy heart and are overwhelmed at the thought of beginning a move or relocating. The company’s services include coordinating moves, designing new spaces, donating unused items, managing the unpacking process, and finding new furnishings. Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions is a certified Move Manager that helps its customers to navigate all aspects of the moving process.

About South Tampa Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1926, the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce is an association of more than 600 businesses, organizations and individuals working together to make the South Tampa community the best place to live, work, and play. Its active membership consists of local businesses, professionals, non-profits and government representatives who enjoy social activities and community involvement. In 2017, the South Tampa Chamber was recognized as a Certified Plus Chamber by the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals, a designation held by less than 20 chambers in the State of Florida.