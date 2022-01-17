Submit Release
Wednesday’s State of the State Address postponed

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has postponed his 2022 State of the State Address scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Fargo.

As a result of laryngitis, the governor is currently having challenges with his voice and does not want this to distract from the annual message. The governor regularly tests for COVID-19, including this afternoon, and his status remains negative.

A rescheduled address date will be announced in the near future.

