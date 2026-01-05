Armstrong statement on arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong issued the following statement regarding the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

“Taking a brutal dictator like Nicolás Maduro off the board makes the United States, the western hemisphere and the world a safer place,” Armstrong said. “President Trump was right to remove this illegitimate leader who stole an election and partnered with a cartel to flood U.S. streets with narcotics that cost American lives – leading to a federal indictment for narco-terrorism more than five years ago. Our military members deserve our deepest thanks for their incredible courage and precision in carrying out this complex mission and bringing Maduro to justice.”