Armstrong statement on arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong issued the following statement regarding the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
“Taking a brutal dictator like Nicolás Maduro off the board makes the United States, the western hemisphere and the world a safer place,” Armstrong said. “President Trump was right to remove this illegitimate leader who stole an election and partnered with a cartel to flood U.S. streets with narcotics that cost American lives – leading to a federal indictment for narco-terrorism more than five years ago. Our military members deserve our deepest thanks for their incredible courage and precision in carrying out this complex mission and bringing Maduro to justice.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.