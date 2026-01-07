Armstrong directs flags flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, until sunset today, Jan. 7, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California.

Armstrong served with LaMalfa for six years in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2019 through 2024.

“Doug was a common-sense lawmaker who fought tirelessly for his fellow farmers and rural America, in addition to being a great father, husband and friend,” Armstrong said. “Kjersti and I send our prayers and sympathies to his wife, Jill, their entire family and everyone who had the honor of serving with him.”