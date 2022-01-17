Update on Movement of Slow-Moving Superload

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing motorists with an update on the movement of a superload being transported from West Milton, New York to Wampum, Pennsylvania--a more than 400-mile journey. The superload is 213 feet long and weighs 294 tons.

Due to recent, intense wintry weather, the superload is not expected to move overnight tonight. At the earliest, the transport will continue its journey after 10:00 P.M. Tuesday night.

The superload is moving as a rolling slowdown using two traffic lanes which will result in traffic stoppages and travel delays. The majority of the transport will take place during nighttime hours. Movement could be impacted or delayed by winter weather. Perkins Specialized Transportation Contracting of Becker, Minnesota will transport the load.

The superload travel plan will involve 16 counties and will feature ramp maneuvers, unusual traffic patterns, and slow-moving vehicles. Drivers will need to remain alert for this slow-moving, two-lane operation, which will travel at the posted speed limit or 30 mph—whichever is lower.

Department updates on the superload’s travel can be followed on social media with the #PAsuperload22 hashtag.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423 PennDOT District 2

