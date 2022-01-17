Speed Limit Restored on Roadways in the Pittsburgh Region

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the Pittsburgh region.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced yesterday to 45 mph on all interstates and several other routes in the region, including:

Allegheny County

Beaver County

Lawrence County

All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

