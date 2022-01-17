Speed Restrictions Lifted on Some Interstates in the Northwest Region

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the speed restrictions on Interstate 80 and Interstate 376 in Mercer and Venango counties. Vehicle restrictions on those highways were lifted earlier today.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear. Winds and drifting snow can created unexpected changes in roadway conditions.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during wintry weather. Speed reductions of 45 mph remain in place on the following highways:

Interstate 79;

Interstate 86; and

Interstate 90.

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by vehicle restrictions must move to the right lane.

Tier 3 vehicle restrictions remains in place on I-79 in Mercer, Crawford, and Erie counties, and I-86 and I-90 in Erie County. On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

There are additional speed and vehicle restrictions on interstates throughout the state have been lifted. Check www.511PA.com for updated information.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

More information about how to prepare for any type of emergency, including free downloadable checklists of items to keep in your home, car, and at work, and specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets, is available on the Ready PA webpage.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

