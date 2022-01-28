A fresh look inside the process of song writing is brought to the forefront in The Gringos latest release.

It Only Comes Once so don't let it go

Framing the idea of an everyday event that could become the inspiration for a song, then remembering that idea, is the muse behind this tune.

It only comes once, so don't let it go, oh no” — Joe Vaughn

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest release from the 70’s Rock band The Gringos, It Only Comes Once, examines how a song idea can come from anywhere. The idea of this very song came about from the bits and pieces of notes and ideas Lead singer Joe Vaughn keeps.



It’s hard to tag this song with a specific musical style or genre, but It Only Comes Once is light, and the tune is catchy, with a bounce that gives off a positive vibe. This is one of those melodies that will stick in your head for a while and cause you to think about the things around you that could possibly be turned into a poem, a painting, a photograph, or even a song.



Music and lyrics by lead guitarist and vocalist Joe Vaughn and arranged and recorded by Jim Miller, It Only Comes Once is being released by the band’s own record and publishing companies, Leer Records and Pack O’ Weddels Publishing, respectively.

The idea for The Gringos was the success of Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass. Jim Miller though it would be cool if the group he was playing in could do a TJB song for the up coming high school talent show. The leader of that group jokingly said “What will you call the group, The Gringos?” And the rest as they say... was only the beginning.

The band evolved into a powerful hard rock horn band and established itself in the New England area in the early 70’s and by 1975 had produced their own independent album and released it on their own label Leer Records, the same label they record on today.

In ‘78 The Gringos signed with the UA (United Artist) label and their production was overseen by Snuff Garrett and a young songwriter/producer, Steven Dorf.

After learning that the UA label had been sold at the time of the albums release, instead of getting general air play, the album was sent straight to the “cut out” bin in record stores. The Gringos were left to deal with record on their own.

In January of 1980, after nearly 10 years performing together as a group, the band decided it was time to step away from the industry for good with half of the members staying in the New England area, and the other half moving back to Arizona.

In 2015, CEO of Select Artists Associates, and former manager, Charles T. Johnston, brought all the band member together for a 4 day reunion in Scottsdale. During that time the band held many meetings and decided some kind of an effort was needed to put the band back together.

In 2016 the band gathered on Cape Cod for three weeks of rehearsals in preparation for two live performances. But moments before the band was to perform live for a streaming concert, one of the members took ill and the band had to go on without him. That emotional loss ended the band’s attempt to return and all but crushed any momentum that had begun.

However, with the onset of the pandemic and everyone being locked down, the band began meeting daily. First via telephone conference calls, then via Zoom internet video. During those meetings the band put a plan together that would allow them to begin recording the many songs that had been left undeveloped and unfinished from their vast catalog of music. The music heard today was part of those years ago songs and the emotions still flow from the six remaining original members.

Jim Miller - Trumpet, vocals, arranger and recording producer/engineer

Tyler Newcomb - Trumpet, vocals, arranger, song writer

Joe Vaughn - Lead vocal, lead guitar, song writer

Alan Harkrader - Lead vocals rhythm guitar, keys, bass peddles, song writer

Clyde Score - Drums, percussion, lead vocals, rhythm guitar, piano, song writer

Lynn “Bush” Tivens - Trombone, background vocals, song writer, Band Secretary

